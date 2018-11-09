Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Expected to play Friday
Butler (rest) is expected to play during Friday's game against the Kings, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.
Stein also reports that, while Butler will play Friday, the Wolves will continue to mix in "scheduled rest" for Butler. That plan, plus a loose limit of 32 minutes per game, was apparently agreed to prior to the season as a result of Butler's absence from training camp plus the organization's promise to trade him. The minutes limit has been very loose, as Butler has played at least 35 minutes in all but one of his appearances.
