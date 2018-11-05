Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Expected to play Monday

Butler (rest) is expected to play Monday against the Clippers, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Butler is set to take the court Monday after sitting out Sunday's loss to the Trailblazers for rest purposes. The 29-year-old posted 21 points, five assists and three rebounds across 35 minutes his last appearance, which came Friday against the Warriors. His return to the lineup should push Josh Okogie to the bench.