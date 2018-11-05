Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Expected to play Monday
Butler (rest) is expected to play Monday against the Clippers, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Butler is set to take the court Monday after sitting out Sunday's loss to the Trailblazers for rest purposes. The 29-year-old posted 21 points, five assists and three rebounds across 35 minutes his last appearance, which came Friday against the Warriors. His return to the lineup should push Josh Okogie to the bench.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Will not play Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Could miss a game during back-to-back•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Plays 35 minutes in Friday's return•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Will play Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Plans to play vs. Golden State•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Could be set for extended absence•
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...