Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Expected to play Saturday

Head coach Tom Thibodeau said he expects Butler (knee) to play Saturday against the Nets, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Barring anything unexpected happening during warmups, Butler will make his return after missing the previous four games with right knee soreness. It's unclear if he'll be on any sort of minutes restriction in his first game back, but either way his return should take minutes away from Nemanja Bjelica, Jamal Crawford and Marcus Georges-Hunt.