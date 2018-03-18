Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Expects to return before postseason
Butler (knee) remains without any timetable for a return but said Sunday that he expected to be back before the postseason, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.
Butler recently started running on an anti-gravity treadmill, and while there is still no report of him jumping, the shooting guard remains optimistic that he'll be back in time for the team's potential postseason push. Expect Butler to remain out for at least a couple more weeks, with updates coming as he is able to do more on-court work during his rehab.
