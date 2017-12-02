Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Fills box score in loss
Butler tallied 22 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 41 minutes during Friday's 111-107 loss to the Thunder.
Butler continues his resurgence after an early-season slump, finishing with 22 points to go along with another 3 steals. He has settled in nicely, now being able to play his natural game alongside both Karl-Anthony Towns and Jeff Teague. He has been racking up both steals and assists on a regular basis, and with no signs of slowing down, could force his way back into being a top 25 fantasy asset.
