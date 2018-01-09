Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Flirts with triple-double in blowout win
Butler logged 21 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and three steals across 27 minutes in Monday's 127-99 win over the Cavaliers.
Despite logging more limited run than any Timberwolves starters Monday and nearly 10 minutes below his season average, Butler delivered the best stat line of the night in the resounding victory. Though Tyus Jones has started the past seven contests at point guard in place of Jeff Teague (knee), Butler has stepped in as the Timberwolves' de facto top facilitator with 6.9 assists per game during that stretch. It appears safe to say that the star swingman has settled in with his new team after rocky first few weeks to begin his Timberwolves tenure.
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores team-high 21 points Saturday•
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Drops 30 points Wednesday•
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores game-high 28 points Monday•
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores game-high 26 in Sunday's win•
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Plays 43 minutes in loss•
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Leads team with 39 points•
