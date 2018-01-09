Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Flirts with triple-double in blowout win

Butler logged 21 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and three steals across 27 minutes in Monday's 127-99 win over the Cavaliers.

Despite logging more limited run than any Timberwolves starters Monday and nearly 10 minutes below his season average, Butler delivered the best stat line of the night in the resounding victory. Though Tyus Jones has started the past seven contests at point guard in place of Jeff Teague (knee), Butler has stepped in as the Timberwolves' de facto top facilitator with 6.9 assists per game during that stretch. It appears safe to say that the star swingman has settled in with his new team after rocky first few weeks to begin his Timberwolves tenure.