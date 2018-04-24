Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Frustrated in home loss Monday
Butler tallied 19 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes during Monday's 119-100 loss to the Rockets.
Butler appeared very frustrated throughout the Game Four loss, finishing with 19 points on 7-of-17 shooting. The Wolves were right with the Rockets at the half but gave up 50 points in the third quarter to basically take themselves out of the equation. Butler played 38 minutes in the loss so the ankle tweak from the last game did not seem to be a factor. He is going to need to bring his A-game if the Wolves hope to steal Game Five on Wednesday.
