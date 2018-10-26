Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Game-time call Friday

Butler (illness) is a game-time decision Friday against the Bucks, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Butler has been nursing an illness since Friday morning, but still may be able to take the floor. If he ends up missing the contest, Derrick Rose and Josh Okogie could see expanded roles.

