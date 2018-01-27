Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Game-time call Saturday

Butler (knee) went through morning shootaround and is a game-time decision for Saturday's contest against the Nets, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Butler has missed the past four games while dealing with right knee soreness, prompting the likes of Nemanja Bjelica, Jamal Crawford and Marcus Georges-Hunt to see extra run. He should technically be considered questionable for the contest, though Youngblood is "guessing" Butler returns Saturday. If he does take the floor, he could be under a minutes restriction.