Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Game-time decision Friday
Butler (rest) will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with the Kings, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Coach Tom Thibodeau would not confirm Butler's status roughly an hour before tip-off by saying "we will see how he warms up." The Timberwolves are not playing a back-to-back set, so it is unclear why Butler would need any rest. With Jeff Teague (knee) still sidelined, Derrick Rose figures to again get heavy minutes, but Tyus Jones and Josh Okogie would see increased roles should Butler ultimately sit. Expect an update on his status closer to tip-off.
