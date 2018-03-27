Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Gets shots up at practice
Butler (knee) was observed shooting during Tuesday's practice, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Butler began running with the assistance of an anti-gravity treadmill in mid-March, with this news of him getting up shots being the first update on his recovery since then. He still remains without a timetable for a return, but expects to be back before the postseason begins.
