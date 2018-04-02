Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Goes through 5-on-5 work Monday

Butler (knee) went through full-contact, five-on-five work Monday, and remains on track to return prior to the postseason, Sam Amick of USA Today reports.

Butler was cleared for contact drills late last week, but has now been upgraded to a full participant in five-on-five work, which was the first time he's done so since suffering a meniscus injury Feb. 23. That is typically one of the last steps before getting back on the floor, so a return does appear to be forthcoming. That said, the Timberwolves still haven't provided an exact date that they're targeting for Butler to get back to game action, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis for the time being. The Timberwolves have a back-to-back set Thursday and Friday this week, before closing out the regular season next Monday against the Grizzlies and Wednesday vs. the Nuggets.