Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Goes through shootaround, expects to play
Butler (back) went through shootaround and is expected to play Monday night against the Trail Blazers, Timberwolves radio voice Alan Horton reports.
Butler popped up on the injury report over the weekend after he was limited at Sunday's practice due to a sore back. Coach Tom Thibodeau downplayed the issue Monday morning, telling reporters that Butler felt fine and was able to make it through the entire shootaround without issue. Thibodeau said Butler will go through warmups before making a final call on his status, but at this point it would be a surprise if the All-Star isn't in the starting lineup.
