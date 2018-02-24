Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Heads to locker room Friday
Butler got helped to the locker room Friday after suffering an apparent leg injury in non-contact situation, Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN.com reports.
Butller had posted 14 points and four rebounds across 25 minutes before exiting the game late in the third quarter. The severity of the injury is not known at this time, but expect an update on his status once more information is provided.
