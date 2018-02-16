Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Helps lead fourth-quarter charge Thursday

Butler generated 24 points (7-20 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 41 minutes in Thursday's 119-111 win over the Lakers.

After a relatively quiet first three quarters, Butler came alive in the fourth, partnering with former Bulls teammate Taj Gibson to spearhead the Timberwolves' comeback. He didn't just get it done on the offensive end, either, as he also recorded key blocks against Julius Randle and Isaiah Thomas down the stretch. Butler's shot attempts were encouragingly back up Thursday after he'd combined for a modest 22 over the prior two games, leading to his eighth 20-point-plus effort over the last 10 games heading into the All-Star break. Considering the superior level of multi-category production he's offered thus far in his Minnesota tenure, Butler's fantasy value projects to remain at elite levels for the balance of the regular season.