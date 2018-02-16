Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Helps lead fourth-quarter charge Thursday
Butler generated 24 points (7-20 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 41 minutes in Thursday's 119-111 win over the Lakers.
After a relatively quiet first three quarters, Butler came alive in the fourth, partnering with former Bulls teammate Taj Gibson to spearhead the Timberwolves' comeback. He didn't just get it done on the offensive end, either, as he also recorded key blocks against Julius Randle and Isaiah Thomas down the stretch. Butler's shot attempts were encouragingly back up Thursday after he'd combined for a modest 22 over the prior two games, leading to his eighth 20-point-plus effort over the last 10 games heading into the All-Star break. Considering the superior level of multi-category production he's offered thus far in his Minnesota tenure, Butler's fantasy value projects to remain at elite levels for the balance of the regular season.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Helps team to 13th consecutive home win•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores game-high 38 points Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 35 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 30 points in Saturday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Hot hand from field Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 25 points in 38 minutes•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...