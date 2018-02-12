Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Helps team to 13 consecutive home win

Butler collected 18 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 39 minutes during Sunday's 111-106 victory over Sacramento.

Butler took a back seat on the offensive end of the floor with Karl-Anthony Towns assuming the alpha role. He was still able to contribute across the board and helped the team to their franchise-tying 13th consecutive home win. They will look to break that record on Tuesday when the surging Houston Rockets come calling.