Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Helps team to 13 consecutive home win
Butler collected 18 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 39 minutes during Sunday's 111-106 victory over Sacramento.
Butler took a back seat on the offensive end of the floor with Karl-Anthony Towns assuming the alpha role. He was still able to contribute across the board and helped the team to their franchise-tying 13th consecutive home win. They will look to break that record on Tuesday when the surging Houston Rockets come calling.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores game-high 38 points Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 35 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 30 points in Saturday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Hot hand from field Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 25 points in 38 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Drops game-high 24 in Monday's win•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...