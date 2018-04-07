Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Highly efficient in Friday's return

Butler (knee) tallied 18 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-8 FT), two rebounds, one assist and four steals across 23 minutes in Friday's 113-96 win over the Lakers.

Butler finally hit the floor again after a 17-game absence and looked like he hadn't missed a beat. The veteran wing did see capped minutes, but the fact he rolled out with the first unit from the opening tip was certainly encouraging. Assuming he emerged from the contest without any setbacks, Butler should see a bump in minutes in Monday's tilt against the Grizzlies after resting over the weekend.