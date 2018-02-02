Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Hot hand from field Thursday
Butler went for 28 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 40 minutes in Thursday's 108-89 win over the Bucks.
Butler was locked in during the blowout victory, eclipsing the 50.0 percent mark from the field for the seventh time in the last 10 games. The versatile swingman supplemented his red-hot shooting with a game-high number of visits to the charity stripe and bounced back from an atypical 50.0 percent tally from the free-throw line against the Raptors on Tuesday. Butler has also racked up seven straight 20-point-plus performances and continues to delight fantasy owners in all formats with impressive totals across the stat sheet.
