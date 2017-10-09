Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Impresses with all-around effort Sunday
Butler notched 15 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, six assists, two steals and one turnover across 29 minutes during Sunday's preseason loss to the Warriors.
Butler made a living at the free-throw line Sunday, with nine of his 15 total points coming as freebies. After a final season in Chicago where he was the main playmaker, Butler's offensive responsibilities will likely decline a bit with Minnesota, though he'll still bring a much-needed defensive presence and should be a solid fantasy pick due to his ability to contribute in multiple categories. It also certainly doesn't hurt that he's playing for coach Tom Thibodeau, who is known for playing his starters big minutes on most nights.
