Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: In Friday's starting lineup

Butler (rest) will start Friday's game against Sacramento, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.

Coach Tom Thibodeau was thinking about keeping Butler out of Friday's contest for rest purposes, but he was evidently encouraged by how Butler warmed up. He'll start alongside Derrick Rose, Josh Okogie, Taj Gibson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

More News
Our Latest Stories