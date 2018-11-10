Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Inefficient outing Friday
Butler managed just 13 points (3-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, and two steals in 41 minutes during Friday's 121-110 loss to Sacramento.
Butler's loose limit of 32 minutes was once again proven to be incorrect as he played 41 minutes, producing just 13 points on 3-of-12 shooting. His availability from game-to-game remains a mystery and until his trade demands are met, the uncertainty looks set to continue. Those with Butler on their roster simply need to hope he doesn't miss too many games or gets traded sooner rather than later.
