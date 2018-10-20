Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Leads all scorers with 33 points in win

Butler poured in 33 points (10-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 12-12 FT), seven rebounds, four steals, three assists, and two blocks in 36 minutes during Friday's 131-123 victory over the Cavaliers.

Butler was phenomenal Friday, missing just two shots on his way to 36 points as well as a complete across the board production. Butler was predictably booed during the player announcements but these boos were soon replaced with MVP chants as he led the Timberwolves to a much-needed victory. His future is still far from decided but with no apparent movement on the trade front, it appears he will be in a Wolves jersey for the foreseeable future. Based on his first two outings, owners should have every confidence in the world that he will be putting up big numbers on a nightly basis.