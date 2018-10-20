Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Leads all scorers with 33 points in win
Butler poured in 33 points (10-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 12-12 FT), seven rebounds, four steals, three assists, and two blocks in 36 minutes during Friday's 131-123 victory over the Cavaliers.
Butler was phenomenal Friday, missing just two shots on his way to 36 points as well as a complete across the board production. Butler was predictably booed during the player announcements but these boos were soon replaced with MVP chants as he led the Timberwolves to a much-needed victory. His future is still far from decided but with no apparent movement on the trade front, it appears he will be in a Wolves jersey for the foreseeable future. Based on his first two outings, owners should have every confidence in the world that he will be putting up big numbers on a nightly basis.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 23 in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: To play in 'shorter segments'•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Still seeking trade, will play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Will play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Not with team in Milwaukee•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Practices with team•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...