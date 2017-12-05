Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Leads team in scoring again

Butler tallied 30 points (11-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five assists, four steals and two rebounds in 40 minutes during Monday's 95-92 loss to Memphis.

Butler was the only bright spot on an otherwise dismal night for the Timberwolves. While Karl-Anthony Towns struggles to get involved in the offense, Butler has been on the opposite end of the spectrum. He has seen his game come back to where it was last season, much to the delight of those owners who were patient with him. While his form has been excellent, the coaching staff need to find a way to get other players involved in the offense. This was a game that the Wolves should be winning, if they have playoff aspirations come season's end.