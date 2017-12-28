Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Leads team with 39 points

Butler finished with 39 points (10-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 16-18 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal across 42 minutes during Wednesday's 128-125 victory over Denver.

Butler was simply amazing Wednesday, putting the team on his back during the overtime period. He scored 12 of the teams 14 points in the extra period en route to a season-high 39 points. Both Karl-Anthony Towns and Taj Gibson fouled out and Jeff Teagues went down with what appeared to be a serious knee injury, meaning Butler was called upon to carry the team. If Teague is forced to miss time, Butler is going to be very busy with some additional ball-handling duties.