Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Limited in Sunday's practice

Butler was a limited participant in Sunday's practice due to a sore back, Kent Youngblood of the Star Tribune reports.

Butler likely picked up the injury during Saturday's game against the Suns and it's now giving him enough discomfort to keep him limited in practice. Coach Tom Thibodeau admitted that it could make Butler questionable for Monday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, so continue to keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Look for Butler to test out the injury during morning shootaround, but if he can't play, that would likely mean more minutes for the likes of Jamal Crawford and Shabazz Muhammad. Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns would also likely see an increase in usage and take on more of the offensive burden.