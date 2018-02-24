Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Listed as out Saturday
Butler (knee) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.
The news doesn't come as much of a surprise after Butler went down with a non-contact knee injury during Friday's loss to Houston. While an X-Ray after the game came back clean, the Wolves are still awaiting the results of an MRI, which should shed more light on how much time Butler might miss. For the time being, expect Nemanja Bjelica to enter the starting five in Butler's place.
