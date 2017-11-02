Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Looks better in victory
Butler posted 23 points (8-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), four rebounds, three steals and two assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 104-98 victory over the Pelicans.
Butler carried the Timberwolves on Wednesday, helping grind out a tough road victory. Karl-Anthony Towns was in early foul trouble, and it was up to Butler to shoulder the load. He started the season slowly, but has looked better in his last three games since returning from an illness. He appears to have accepted a secondary role on the Timberwolves offense, affording him a projected hit in his fantasy value. While he will likely not reach his numbers from last season, he is still a valuable asset to any team as a player who can contribute across the board.
