Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Looks good in victory
Butler tallied 21 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 38 minutes in Monday's 109-98 victory over Utah.
Butler announced that he was going to be more involved prior to the last game, and it has shown. He was running the offense tonight, while also looking for his own shot. While he has been underwhelming for owners, the upside is still certainly there, and the buy-low window has just about shut. He will no doubt see his scoring numbers fall from last season, but he still remains an elite defensive option who can help you in a number of categories.
