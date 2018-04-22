Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Magnificent in home victory
Butler compiled 28 points (10-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's 121-105 victory over the Rockets.
Butler appeared rejuvenated in Saturday's home victory, leading the team with 28 points in 42 minutes of action. He seemed to have been hobbled by a number of injuries in the first two games of the series but looked much better in this one. He did appear to injure his ankle at one point but played through it and looked fine down the stretch. The Wolves are going to need to keep up the intensity if they hope to tie things up in the next game on Monday.
