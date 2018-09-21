Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: May not report to camp
Butler may not report to training camp next week if he's not traded, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
News arrived earlier in the week that Butler has requested a trade. While the Timberwolves may be hesitant to move on from him quickly, Butler appears to be forcing his hand by possibly not coming to camp. Unless Minnesota hangs onto him for an extended period, the decision shouldn't affect his fantasy value.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Requests trade•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Will discuss future with team brass•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Undergoes minor hand procedure•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Turns down extension offer•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Won't need offseason procedure•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Sits out fourth quarter with knee soreness•
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Small Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Power Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...