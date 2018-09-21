Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: May not report to camp

Butler may not report to training camp next week if he's not traded, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

News arrived earlier in the week that Butler has requested a trade. While the Timberwolves may be hesitant to move on from him quickly, Butler appears to be forcing his hand by possibly not coming to camp. Unless Minnesota hangs onto him for an extended period, the decision shouldn't affect his fantasy value.

