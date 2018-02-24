Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: MRI reveals meniscal injury

Butler, who underwent an MRI on Saturday, has been diagnosed with a "meniscal injury" in his right knee.

The team's release regarding Butler's injury didn't go into much detail regarding the injury itself or the recovery period. There are both surgical and non-surgical options for meniscus injuries, but it's unclear at the moment which route Butler will go. Certainly, his season is in jeopardy. More information should arrive soon regarding the specifics of the injury and how long the star wing will be sidelined.