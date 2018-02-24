Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: MRI reveals meniscal injury
Butler, who underwent an MRI on Saturday, has been diagnosed with a "meniscal injury" in his right knee.
The team's release regarding Butler's injury didn't go into much detail regarding the injury itself or the recovery period. There are both surgical and non-surgical options for meniscus injuries, but it's unclear at the moment which route Butler will go. Certainly, his season is in jeopardy. More information should arrive soon regarding the specifics of the injury and how long the star wing will be sidelined.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Listed as out Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: X-rays negative•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Heads to locker room Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Sits out All-Star Game with apparent illness•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Helps lead fourth-quarter charge Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Helps team to 13th consecutive home win•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...