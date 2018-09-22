Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Not available for start of camp

Butler's representatives have made the Timberwolves aware he will not be available for on-court activities once training camp commences, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic

The situation in Minnesota appears extra messy at the moment following news that Butler requested a trade earlier in the week. It was originally speculated that he may not report to camp, but this is the first official word. There is speculation that head coach Tom Thibodeau does not want to trade the star wing, but owner Glen Taylor is in favor of the move. It is unclear how long this saga will drag out, but all we know for sure is that Butler will not participate in camp once it kicks off.