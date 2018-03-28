Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Not ready for contact
Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau said Tuesday that Butler (knee) is improving rapidly, but has yet to receive clearance for contact, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "Even once he's cleared by the doctors for contact, there is another step after that," Thibodeau said. "As I told him, this is big picture. When you're ready to go, then we go."
Butler is taking part in two daily rehab sessions in his recovery from Feb. 25 knee surgery, but it remains uncertain if he'll return to game action before the end of the regular season, which was the wing's goal when he first went under the knife. Thibodeau's comments suggest that Butler likely won't be an option for the team's final three games this week, making it increasingly difficult to justify rostering the All-Star outside of deeper redraft formats that offer spots for injured players.
