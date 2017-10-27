Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Officially 'a go' Friday vs. Thunder

Butler (illness) will play Friday against the Thunder.

As expected, the All-Star will be back in the lineup Friday after missing the previous two games with an illness. With Butler back, expect Shabazz Muhammad to return to the bench and see his minutes decrease accordingly. Through his first three games with Minnesota, Butler is averaging just 13.3 points per game to go with 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 37.7 minutes.