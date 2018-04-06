Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Officially questionable Friday
Butler (knee) is listed as Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com for Friday's game against the Lakers.
While Butler is officially questionable, The New York Times' Marc Stein reported earlier on Friday that Butler not only intends to play Friday night, but he plans to play in each of the Timberwolves' last three games as they look to make a push for the playoffs. For now, Butler should be considered a game-time decision, but it would be a surprise if the All-Star isn't suited up and in the lineup Friday night in Los Angeles.
