Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: On track to play Friday

Butler (illness) is expected to play in Friday's game against the Thunder, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

It's been a rough couple of games for the Timberwolves without Butler, so his return is big for the team with a rematch with the Thunder looming. Expect Butler to be a full go for Friday's contest, which will send Shabazz Muhammad, who started each of the last two games, back to his limited role off the bench.