Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Opts for surgery, out 4-to-6 weeks

Butler has opted to undergo surgery to address his torn right meniscus and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

As expected, Butler will miss a significant chunk of the remainder of the regular season recovering from his injury, though should lace up again in time for the playoffs. Optimistically, he could be back as soon as late March, but his return could also slide into early April. From a fantasy perspective, dropping him in many formats may be the best option depending on when specific league's playoffs begin. While Butler is on the shelf, Nemanja Bjelica will presumably start in his stead and see significant run, as he did when Butler missed four games at the end of January. Jamal Crawford also stands to benefit from Butler's absence and should see true sixth-man minutes off the pine. Even when Butler returns, he could be eased back into form, limiting his fantasy upside.