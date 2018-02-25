Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Opts for surgery, out 4-to-6 weeks
Butler has opted to undergo surgery to address his torn right meniscus and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
As expected, Butler will miss a significant chunk of the remainder of the regular season recovering from his injury, though should lace up again in time for the playoffs. Optimistically, he could be back as soon as late March, but his return could also slide into early April. From a fantasy perspective, dropping him in many formats may be the best option depending on when specific league's playoffs begin. While Butler is on the shelf, Nemanja Bjelica will presumably start in his stead and see significant run, as he did when Butler missed four games at the end of January. Jamal Crawford also stands to benefit from Butler's absence and should see true sixth-man minutes off the pine. Even when Butler returns, he could be eased back into form, limiting his fantasy upside.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: MRI reveals meniscal injury•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Listed as out Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: X-rays negative•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Heads to locker room Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Sits out All-Star Game with apparent illness•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Helps lead fourth-quarter charge Thursday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...