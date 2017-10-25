Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Out again Wednesday

Butler (illness) will remain out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

It will be the second straight absence for Butler, who continues to battle an upper respiratory issue. The 28-year-old was replaced in the starting lineup by Shabazz Muhammad on Tuesday against the Pacers, and that will likely be the case again Wednesday. Muhammad played 31 minutes against Indiana, while Nemanja Bjelica also saw increased action (26 minutes) off the bench. Consider Butler questionable to return for Friday's home matchup with Oklahoma City.