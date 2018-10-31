Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Out for rest, soreness Wednesday
Butler is out due to precautionary rest and general soreness for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Butler seems to be banged up, so coach Tom Thibodeau will give him the night off. Andrew Wiggins (quad) is expected to play after missing the past three games, but Jeff Teague (knee) will be sidelined. As a result, Tyus Jones, Derrick Rose and Josh Okogie are all candidates to see extra run. When asked if Butler would be going on the Wolves' upcoming road trip, coach Thibodeau was non-committal.
