Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Out indefinitely following knee surgery
Butler underwent successful meniscus surgery on his right knee and is considered out indefinitely.
It was reported earlier this weekend that the timetable for Butler's recovery would be around 4-to-6 weeks, though the Timberwolves have opted to list him as out indefinitely rather than give anything concrete. It appears Butler has a chance to get back to full strength prior to the team's playoff run, but that largely depends on how the rehabilitation process goes. Look for additional updates to be provided as he progresses through the steps in his recovery and in the meantime, Nemanja Bjelica and Jamal Crawford are expected to see added workload on the wing.
