Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Out Wednesday vs. Portland

Butler (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Mike Richman of the Oregonian reports.

Butler was downgraded to doubtful earlier Wednesday, so this was the expected move all along. According to Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press, the Timberwolves don't consider it to be a serious issue and they expect to have Butler back in the lineup by the weekend. It's unclear, however, if he'll be back in time for Thursday's tilt with the Warriors, so tentatively consider him questionable for that contest. Look for Nemanja Bjelica to pick up a third straight start, while Andrew Wiggins sees an uptick in usage as the team's top play maker.