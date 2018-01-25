Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Out Wednesday vs. Portland
Butler (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Mike Richman of the Oregonian reports.
Butler was downgraded to doubtful earlier Wednesday, so this was the expected move all along. According to Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press, the Timberwolves don't consider it to be a serious issue and they expect to have Butler back in the lineup by the weekend. It's unclear, however, if he'll be back in time for Thursday's tilt with the Warriors, so tentatively consider him questionable for that contest. Look for Nemanja Bjelica to pick up a third straight start, while Andrew Wiggins sees an uptick in usage as the team's top play maker.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Downgraded to doubtful Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Ruled out Monday vs. Clips•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores team-high 23 in Thursday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Excellent all-around effort in loss•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.