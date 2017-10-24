Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Out with illness Tuesday

Butler is dealing with an illness and has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.

This is the first we've heard of the illness for Butler, though he's apparently dealing with an upper respiratory infection and isn't feeling well enough to play through it. Shabazz Muhammad will jump into the starting lineup in his place, giving him a temporary uptick in value for the duration of Butler's absence. Butler can also tentatively be considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Pistons.