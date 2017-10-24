Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Out with illness Tuesday
Butler is dealing with an illness and has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.
This is the first we've heard of the illness for Butler, though he's apparently dealing with an upper respiratory infection and isn't feeling well enough to play through it. Shabazz Muhammad will jump into the starting lineup in his place, giving him a temporary uptick in value for the duration of Butler's absence. Butler can also tentatively be considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Pistons.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Struggles offensively, excels defensively•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: 12 points in season debut with Wolves•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Impresses with all-around effort Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Plays 26 minutes in China•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Plays 12 minutes in T-Wolves debut•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Traded to Minnesota•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...