Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Plans to play vs. Golden State

Butler said he plans to play Friday against Golden State, The Athletic reports.

Butler held himself out of Wednesday's win over the Jazz, citing "general soreness" stemming from his decision to sit out the preseason. The absence obviously raised some question marks given the overall circumstances and the fact that the Timberwolves were not on a back-to-back, and it initially seemed as though Butler was prepared to sit out indefinitely. However, Butler is now intent on taking the court against the Warriors, though The Athletic's report notes that after Friday's game, "his availability will be determined on a game-by-game basis."