Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Plans to return Friday vs. Lakers
Butler (knee) plans to make his return to the lineup Friday against the Lakers, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.
Butler was available for Thursday's game in Denver, but after a loss put the Timberwolves in a must-win situation Friday night, it looks like Butler will not only be available but will play in Los Angeles. With Butler having missed the last 17 games, it seems unreasonable to expect him to play a full minutes load, but the All-Star's intention is to play in all three games to end the regular season. Expect more information on Butler's status and minutes load to come as tip-off approaches.
