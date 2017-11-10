Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Plans to take more shots
Butler said he plans to be more aggressive and increase his scoring starting Saturday against Phoenix. "Leadership isn't about scoring points, to tell you the truth," Butler told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "But I do think I have to start scoring the ball a lot more. I think I've come too far to be as passive as I am right now.
Butler is averaging just 14.7 points and 12.1 shots from the field per game after averaging 23.9 points and 16.5 shots from the field per game last season. He's been trying to defer to teammates and pass the ball, but he drew some criticism after taking just 12 shots and attempting no free throws in Wednesday's loss at Golden State. It sounds like head coach Tom Thibodeau is also on board with Butler being more aggressive, so he could see an increase in scoring soon.
