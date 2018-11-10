Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Playing Friday
Butler (rest) will play and start at shooting guard in Friday's matchup with the Kings, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Butler was a game-time decision, as the team was waiting to see how he felt during warmups. He will presumably take on his usual workload in the contest.
