Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Plays 12 minutes in T-Wolves debut
Butler started at small forward and scored ten points with three rebounds and two assists in 12 minutes in Saturday's preseason win over the Lakers.
Butler played just the first quarter in his Minnesota debut, but he's set to get significant minutes and it looks like he'll play small forward with Andrew Wiggins starting at shooting guard, at least if the first preseason game is any indication.
