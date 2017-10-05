Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Plays 26 minutes in China
Butler collected 16 points (4-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 26 minutes in Wednesday's preseason game against the Warriors.
Butler seems to be ramping things up after only playing 12 minutes Saturday in his first game for Minnesota, albeit an exhibition game. Now that the 28-year-old has reunited with coach Tom Thibodeau, expect him to be given heavy minutes during the regular season, considering Butler averaged 38.7 minutes in their last two seasons together in Chicago.
