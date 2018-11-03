Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Plays 35 minutes in Friday's return

Butler finished with 21 points (10-23 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, and three rebounds in 35 minutes during Friday's 116-99 loss to the Warriors.

After missing the previous game due to 'general soreness', Butler was back in the lineup Friday but had one of his poorer games of the season. The 21 points were nice but he missed all eight of his three-point attempts and failed to record a defensive stat. His availability moving forward appears to be unpredictable at best as the trade rumors continue to swirl. Until he finds a permanent home, those with Butler on their roster are simply going to have to hope he plays well enough when he is on the court to make up for the missed games.