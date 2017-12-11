Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Plays 40 minutes in victory

Butler had 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 97-92 victory over the Mavericks.

Butler was everywhere Sunday, helping the Timberwolves to a tough victory over Dallas. His slow start to the season is now a distant memory, as he continues his resurgence back into form. He looks like a completely different player of late, seemingly more aggressive on both ends of the floor. He has now played over 40 minutes in five consecutive games, a sign that he is healthy and free of any injury concerns.